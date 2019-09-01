Senior Announcements

Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black

Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays

Menus

Monday: Centers will be closed for Labor Day holiday

Tuesday: Pork riblet with mushroom gravy, field peas, glazed carrots, bread, vanilla pudding, blended juice, milk;

Wednesday: Broiled beef patty with bun, baked beans, potato salad, hot peach cobbler, milk/chocolate milk;

Thursday: Smoked sausage on bun with macaroni and cheese, Italian flat beans, cinnamon applesauce, chocolate cake, milk; and

Friday: Closed for Senior Fun Fest.

Announcements

• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

• The Council on Aging is now taking appointments for Medicare Part D counseling. Part D (drug plan) will take effect Oct. 15. Those who need to make an appointment should call 256-233-6412.

• The Council on Aging will host a fun fest for seniors from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Limestone County Event Center on Pryor Street in Athens. The free event will feature games, food, door prizes and music.

