Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Smoked sausage with bun, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie, milk;
Tuesday: Brunswick stew, coleslaw, saltine crackers, fresh fruit, lemon cake, apple juice, milk;
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, mixed green salad, Italian bread, chocolate pudding, blended juice, milk;
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast patty, Asian rice, cabbage, whole-grain dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, Nutty Buddy, milk or chocolate milk;
Friday: Ham and potato casserole, okra and tomatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, orange fruited gelatin, orange juice, milk or buttermilk.
Announcements
• Medicare open enrollment is underway; and
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
