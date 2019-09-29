Senior Announcements

Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black

Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays

Menus

Monday: Chopped barbecue chicken with bun, green beans with red peppers, cream-style corn, oatmeal cream pie, orange juice, milk;

Tuesday: Egg salad and wheat bread, tomato soup, mixed green salad, fresh orange, vanilla pudding and milk;

Wednesday: Sausage and rice casserole, purple hull peas, turnip greens, cornbread, crispy rice bar, blended juice, milk or buttermilk;

Thursday: Seasoned chicken thigh, diced potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, peaches, yellow cake, milk;

Friday: Beef hot dog with bun, diced onions, baked beans, coleslaw, hot apple cobbler, milk or chocolate milk.

Announcements

• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

