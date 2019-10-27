Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Sloppy joe with bun, California vegetable blend, garlic mashed potatoes, brownie, apple juice, milk;
Tuesday: Egg salad and whole wheat bread, tomato soup, mixed green salad, fresh orange, vanilla pudding, milk;
Wednesday: Sausage and rice casserole, purple hull peas, turnip greens, cornbread, rice crisp bar, blended juice, milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Seasoned chicken thigh, parslied diced potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, peaches, yellow cake, milk;
Friday: Beef hot dog with bun, diced onions, baked beans, coleslaw, hot apple cobbler, orange pineapple juice, milk or chocolate milk.
Announcements
• Medicare open enrollment is underway; and
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.