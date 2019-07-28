Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Green peas, garlic mashed potatoes, blushing applesauce, bread, sugar cookie, milk;
Tuesday: Meatballs with brown gravy, yellow rice, collard greens, pineapple tidbits, cornbread, mini Moon Pie, milk or buttermilk;
Wednesday: Seasoned chicken drum, rosemary diced potatoes, Italian flat beans, Texas bread, white cake, grape juice, milk;
Thursday: Beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, ketchup, mustard, diced onions, hot apple cobbler, orange pineapple juice, milk or chocolate milk;
Friday: Ham, cheesy hash browns, mandarin oranges, waffle grahams, milk.
Announcements
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• The Council on Aging will begin taking appointments for Medicare Part D counseling Sept. 1. Part D will take effect Oct. 15. Those who need to make an appointment should call 256-233-6412.
