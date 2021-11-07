Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
SENIOR MENUS:
Monday: Pineapple juice, beef Shepard’s pie, butternut squash, wheat bread, fresh apple, butterscotch pudding, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Orange juice, mac & cheese, speckled butter beans, okra and tomatoes, dinner roll, waffle grahams, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Blended juice, BBQ chicken thigh, mixed greens, purple hull peas, cornbread, strawberry fruited gelation, milk/buttermilk, and margarine.
Thursday: Open face hot turkey sandwich on wheat bread with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk and margarine.
Friday: Orange pineapple juice, beef dog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onions, apple fruit pie, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
