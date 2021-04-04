Limestone County Council on Aging

Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator

256-216-3909

Office 256-233-6412

Hours: All Nutrition centers are closed at this time.

SENIOR MENUS

Monday — Pineapple juice, seasoned chicken drum, parsley diced potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk, margarine;

Tuesday — Veal chop with brown gravy, yellow rice and peppers, cheesy spinach, wheat bread, blushing pears, fudge round, milk or chocolate milk, margarine;

Wednesday — Chicken parmesan casserole, mixed beans, California blend vegetables, peaches, dinner roll, yellow cake, milk, margarine;

Thursday — Orange juice, pork chop with country gravy, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, cornbread, watermelon-fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk, margarine; and

Friday — Blended juice, egg salad, fresh orange, pasta salad, two slices wheat bread, chocolate pudding, milk.

Announcements:

All centers are closed to the public until further notice. Meals on Wheels is operating for Homebound and curbside pickup.

If you attend a center and would like to come and pick up a meal at the center to take home, call the center or Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.

The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

If you need help with medication through a pharmaceutical assistance program, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

