Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator
256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: All Nutrition centers are closed at this time.
SENIOR MENUS
Monday — Pineapple juice, seasoned chicken drum, parsley diced potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk, margarine;
Tuesday — Veal chop with brown gravy, yellow rice and peppers, cheesy spinach, wheat bread, blushing pears, fudge round, milk or chocolate milk, margarine;
Wednesday — Chicken parmesan casserole, mixed beans, California blend vegetables, peaches, dinner roll, yellow cake, milk, margarine;
Thursday — Orange juice, pork chop with country gravy, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, cornbread, watermelon-fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk, margarine; and
Friday — Blended juice, egg salad, fresh orange, pasta salad, two slices wheat bread, chocolate pudding, milk.
Announcements:
All centers are closed to the public until further notice. Meals on Wheels is operating for Homebound and curbside pickup.
If you attend a center and would like to come and pick up a meal at the center to take home, call the center or Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
If you need help with medication through a pharmaceutical assistance program, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
