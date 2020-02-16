Week of Feb. 17-21
Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412
Centers open 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Closed for Presidents' Day;
Tuesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, buttered squash, bread, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk;
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, Italian flat beans, squash medley, dinner roll, peaches chocolate chip cookie, or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Turkey tetrazzini, California blended vegetables, bread, fruit, lemon pudding, blended juice, milk; and
Friday: Chicken drum, mixed greens, creamed corn, cornbread, chocolate cake, orange-pineapple juice, milk or buttermilk.
Announcements
• Farmers Market vouchers are now available at the Council on Aging Office, 503 S. Jefferson St., Athens.
• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
