Week of Feb. 17-21

Limestone County Council on Aging

Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black

256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412

Centers open 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Lunch served at 11 a.m.

Menus

Monday: Closed for Presidents' Day;

Tuesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, buttered squash, bread, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk;

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, Italian flat beans, squash medley, dinner roll, peaches chocolate chip cookie, or chocolate milk;

Thursday: Turkey tetrazzini, California blended vegetables, bread, fruit, lemon pudding, blended juice, milk; and

Friday: Chicken drum, mixed greens, creamed corn, cornbread, chocolate cake, orange-pineapple juice, milk or buttermilk.

Announcements

• Farmers Market vouchers are now available at the Council on Aging Office, 503 S. Jefferson St., Athens.

• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.

