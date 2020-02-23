Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412
Centers open 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Pork chop patty with mushroom gravy, roasted butternut squash, black-eyed peas, fresh fruit, wheat bread, apple sauce, cookie, milk and margarine;
Tuesday: Orange juice, vegetable stew, parslied rice, steamed cabbage, wheat bread, strawberry gelatin, milk and margarine;
Wednesday: Apple juice, sliced ham (two slices) parsley potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, oatmeal crème pie, milk or buttermilk and margarine;
Thursday: Barbecue chicken with bun, yellow corn, diced sweet potatoes, applesauce, animal crackers, milk or chocolate milk;
Friday: Grape juice, meatballs (five each), spaghetti noodles with marinara sauce, steamed green peas, Texas toast, white cake, milk and margarine.
Announcements
• Farmers Market vouchers are now available at the Council on Aging Office, 503 S. Jefferson St., Athens.
• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
