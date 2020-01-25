Week of Jan. 27-31
Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Mondays through Fridays
Lunch served at 11 a.m.
Menus
Monday: Pork chop patty with mushroom gravy, roasted butternut squash, black-eyed peas, fresh fruit, wheat bread, apple spice cookie, milk;
Tuesday: Vegetable stew, parslied rice, steamed cabbage, strawberry fruited gelatin, orange juice;
Wednesday: Sliced ham, parslied potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, oatmeal cream pie, apple juice, milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Barbecue chicken with bun, yellow corn, diced sweet potatoes, apple sauce, animal crackers, milk or chocolate milk;
Friday: Meatballs with marinara sauce, steamed green peas, Texas bread, white cake, grape juice, milk.
Announcements
• Farmers Market vouchers are now available at the Council on Aging Office, 503 S. Jefferson St., Athens.
• Limestone County Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx to help anyone acquire their prescription drugs at reduced or no cost. Call Carla Hargrove Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.
