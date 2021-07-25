Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens Senior Centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Menu:
Monday: Pineapple juice, hoppin john, country vegetable medley, yellow squash with onions, wheat bread, chocolate chip cookie, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce/cheese/tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, Mandarin oranges, milk/chocolate milk, sour cream/mild taco sauce.
Wednesday: Grape juice, chicken casserole/biscuit, green limas, fresh fruit, coconut cake, milk, margarine.
Thursday: Sausage gumbo, rice pilaf, mixed greens, cornbread, fresh fruit, oatmeal cream pie, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Theme Meal – Grape juice, meatloaf/brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, peach fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open. 256-233-6412. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you need help with medications, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
