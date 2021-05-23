Limestone County Council on Aging

Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge

256-216-3909

256-233-6412

Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens senior centers will open June 1 with limited hours.

Menu

• Monday: Smoked sausage with bun, rice pilaf, German red cabbage, applesauce, oatmeal cream pie, milk, mustard, ketchup;

• Tuesday: Apple juice, meatloaf with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, brownie, milk, margarine;

• Wednesday: Blended juice, macaroni and cheese, purple hull peas, collard greens, cornbread, vanilla pudding, milk or buttermilk, margarine;

• Thursday: Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges, milk or chocolate milk, sour cream, mild taco sauce; and

• Friday: Barbecue chicken drum, potato chips, mixed green salad, Texas bread, banana, milk or chocolate milk, margarine, Italian or ranch dressing.

Announcements

If you attend a center and would like to come and pick up a meal at the center to take home, call the center or Tracy Woolbridge at 256-233-6412.

The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open. If you need to talk to someone in this office, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

If you need help with medications, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

