Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge
256-216-3909
256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens senior centers will open June 1 with limited hours.
Menu
• Monday: Smoked sausage with bun, rice pilaf, German red cabbage, applesauce, oatmeal cream pie, milk, mustard, ketchup;
• Tuesday: Apple juice, meatloaf with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, brownie, milk, margarine;
• Wednesday: Blended juice, macaroni and cheese, purple hull peas, collard greens, cornbread, vanilla pudding, milk or buttermilk, margarine;
• Thursday: Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges, milk or chocolate milk, sour cream, mild taco sauce; and
• Friday: Barbecue chicken drum, potato chips, mixed green salad, Texas bread, banana, milk or chocolate milk, margarine, Italian or ranch dressing.
Announcements
If you attend a center and would like to come and pick up a meal at the center to take home, call the center or Tracy Woolbridge at 256-233-6412.
The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open. If you need to talk to someone in this office, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
If you need help with medications, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.