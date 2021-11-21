Limestone County Council on Aging

Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909

Office 256-233-6412

Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

MENUS:

Monday: Orange pineapple juice, Brunswick stew, brown rice, whole kernel corn, crackers (2 packets), German chocolate cake, milk.

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken parmesan pasta bake, green lima beans, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, fudge round, milk, margarine.

Wednesday: THANKSGIVING THEME MEAL. Sliced turkey/gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean almondine, whole grain roll, cranberry salad, cranberry sauce, iced carrot cake, milk, margarine.

Thursday: No Meals. Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday: No Meals. Happy Thanksgiving!

Announcements:

The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.

If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.

Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.

