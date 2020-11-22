Week of Nov. 23-27
Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, margarine, blushing applesauce, gingerbread man, and chocolate milk or milk;
Tuesday: Grape juice, spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, California vegetable blend, Italian bread, margarine, sugar cookie and milk;
Wednesday: Sliced turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean almandine, whole-grain roll, margarine, cranberry salad, cranberry sauce, iced carrot cake and milk; and
Thursday-Friday: Thanksgiving — no meals
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help through PAP's with Pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
