Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Monday: Orange pineapple juice, Brunswick stew, brown rice, whole kernel corn, crackers (2 packets), German chocolate cake, milk.
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken parmesan pasta bake, green lima beans, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, fudge round, milk, margarine.
Wednesday: Orange juice, sausage patties w/sausage pepper gravy, parsley diced potatoes, sliced tomatoes, biscuit, applesauce, waffle grahams, milk.
Thursday: Apple juice, Salisbury steak w/brown gravy, parslied mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk/chocolate milk, margarine.
Friday: Seasoned chicken thigh, black eyed peas, collard greens, corn bread, banana or fresh fruit, chocolate pudding, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
