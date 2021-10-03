Week of 10/4-10/8
Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Menus
Monday: Blended juice, three bean and beef chili, steamed white rice, brussels sprouts, crackers (2 packets), orange fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Apple glazed pork chop patty, steamed cabbage, country vegetable medley, wheat bread, orange or fresh fruit, banana pudding, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, cold corn and tomato salad, shredded lettuce/onion/tomato, cherry fruit cobbler, milk/chocolate milk, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup.
Thursday: Orange pineapple juice, herb roasted chicken breast, diced sweet potatoes, turnip greens, cornbread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Apple juice, Baked rotini with meat sauce, Italian flat beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, sponge cake, milk, margarine and Italian/ranch dressing.
Announcements:
• The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
• If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.