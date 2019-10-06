Senior Announcements

Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black

Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays

Menus

• Monday: Sliced meatloaf with brown gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, bread, blushing applesauce, Fudge Round, milk;

• Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty with gravy, mixed greens, navy beans, cornbread, sugar cookie, grape juice, milk or buttermilk;

• Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, rotini noodles, carrots, Texas bread, orange-pineapple juice, milk;

• Thursday: Beef tacos with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce/cheese/tomatoes, pinto beans, corn tortilla scoops, mandarin oranges, milk;

• Friday: Cheesy chicken broccoli casserole, field peas, green beans with red peppers, bread, white cake, blended juice, milk.

Announcements

• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

