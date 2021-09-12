Limestone County
Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator
Tracy Wooldridge
256-216-3909
Menus
Monday: Lemon pepper chicken drum, yellow rice with red peppers, okra with tomatoes, applesauce, wheat bread, sugar cookie, milk, margarine;
Tuesday: Apple juice, beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, cherry fruit pie, milk or chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise;
Wednesday: Three slices of turkey, two slices of cheese, two slices of wheat bread, sliced tomato, lettuce, corn salad, fresh fruit, chocolate cake, milk, mustard/mayonnaise;
Thursday: Grape juice, pork chop with country gravy, turnip greens, parslied mashed potatoes, cornbread, chocolate pudding, milk or buttermilk, margarine; and
Friday: Blended juice, spaghetti with meat sauce, Tuscan blend vegetables, mixed green salad, dinner roll, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk, margarine, Italian or ranch dressing.
Announcements
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except for major holidays.
• If you need help with the cost of medications or with a pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is available for doctor’s appointments and senior centers. Call 256-233-6412 to schedule rides.
• We are now taking appointments for Medicare Part D Open Enrollment (Oct. 15–Dec. 7). Call 256-233-6412 to make an appointment.
