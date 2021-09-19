Limestone County
Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator
Tracy Wooldridge
256-216-3909
Menus
Monday: Pineapple juice, hoppin’ john, country vegetable medley, yellow squash with onions, wheat bread, chocolate chip cookie, milk, margarine;
Tuesday: Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce/cheese/tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, mandarin oranges, milk, chocolate milk, sour cream, mild taco sauce;
Wednesday: Grape juice, chicken casserole with biscuit, green lima beans, fresh fruit, coconut cake, milk, margarine;
Thursday: Sausage gumbo, rice pilaf, mixed greens, cornbread, fresh fruit, oatmeal creme pie, milk, buttermilk, margarine; and
Friday: Grape juice, meatloaf with brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, peach fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Announcements
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except for major holidays.
• If you need help with the cost of medications or with a pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and for rides to and from senior centers. Call 256-233-6412 to schedule.
• Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens senior centers are now open! Hours are 7:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
