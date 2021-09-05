Limestone County
Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator
Tracy Wooldridge
256-216-3909
Menus
Monday: All centers closed for Labor Day;
Tuesday: Apple juice, chicken filet with poultry gravy, potato onion bake, mixed greens, cornbread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk, margarine;
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty with bun, baked beans, potato salad, shredded lettuce/onion/tomato, apple fruit pie, milk or chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise;
Thursday: Blended juice, ham and bean casserole, California blend vegetables, sweet potatoes, wheat bread, lime fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk, margarine; and
Friday: Apple juice, Cajun chicken breast, brown rice, summer blend vegetables, Texas bread, vanilla pudding, milk, margarine.
Announcements
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except for major holidays.
• If you need help with medications through a pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is available for doctor’s appointments and senior centers. Call 256-233-6412 to schedule rides.
Commented
