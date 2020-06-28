Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412
Centers are currently closed, but seniors can pick up meals to take home. Seniors are encouraged to contact a senior center manager to order a meal.
Menus
Monday: Veal chop patty with brown gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, peaches, yellow cake and milk;
Tuesday: Beef patty with teriyaki sauce, brown rice, Italian flat beans and red peppers, fresh apple, bread, oatmeal crème pie and milk or chocolate milk;
Wednesday: Breaded chicken breast patty with chicken gravy, butternut squash, mixed greens, cornbread, peach gelatin, blended juice and milk or buttermilk;
Thursday: Barbecue chicken drum, baked beans, whole-kernel corn, coleslaw, Texas bread, banana pudding with vanilla wafers and milk; and
Friday: Closed for Fourth of July holiday.
