Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black

256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412

Centers are currently closed, but seniors can pick up meals to take home. Seniors are encouraged to contact a senior center manager to order a meal.

Menus

Monday: Veal chop patty with brown gravy, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, peaches, yellow cake and milk;

Tuesday: Beef patty with teriyaki sauce, brown rice, Italian flat beans and red peppers, fresh apple, bread, oatmeal crème pie and milk or chocolate milk;

Wednesday: Breaded chicken breast patty with chicken gravy, butternut squash, mixed greens, cornbread, peach gelatin, blended juice and milk or buttermilk;

Thursday: Barbecue chicken drum, baked beans, whole-kernel corn, coleslaw, Texas bread, banana pudding with vanilla wafers and milk; and

Friday: Closed for Fourth of July holiday.

