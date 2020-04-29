Athens State University faculty, staff and students at the Alabama Center for the Arts have had to adjust to a “less-than-ideal” ending to the spring semester thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to university officials. On-ground classes transitioned to online formats, and all in-person events were cancelled.
This consequently affected the biannual “LOOK” senior art exhibit, which was planned as an in-person exhibit in the center’s main gallery. However, in lieu of canceling the LOOK exhibit altogether, officials said the Alabama Center for the Arts faculty members are turning lemons into lemonade and hosting the exhibit virtually. With a virtual exhibit, the public will be able to view artists’ works and join in celebrating their accomplishments.
“These past few weeks have been a challenging time for everyone,” said Jessica Spowart, Athens State University’s assistant professor of art and graphic design at the Alabama Center for the Arts. “I am truly amazed by this talented and resilient group of artists. Their virtual exhibit is a shining example of how the arts — and creative spirit — is something that the coronavirus pandemic is powerless against. It is my honor to have been their instructor this semester.”
The students featured this spring come from a variety of backgrounds, and their work explores a wide range of themes:
• Sara Burnette: “I am an acrylic painter who focuses on wildlife. For this series, I focused on the birds that I have grown most fond of growing up.”
• Liberty Dare: “I am a multimedia artist. I find my work through adventure and exploration.”
• Sarah Dove: “The artwork I created for my senior show aims to harness light itself as my medium. My goal was to create an experience for viewers to actively participate in the creative process while simultaneously savoring the intrinsic beauty of light itself.”
• Jalen Green has a display of graphic art that uniquely explores color with a mystic-themed display of nature.
• Carolina Hurtado: “Repetition and patterns come in many forms lines, shapes, direction, size, color, texture, value, and space. Patterns make an excellent subject for art because of their active nature and unique aesthetic. The enduring idea I have selected is based on movement, and reflects all the elements of art and principles of design.”
• Caitlan Kessinger is studying to become an art teacher and used her talents in photography for her exhibit. “Art has always had a way of grounding me. I love all mediums of art and I hope to teach my students that no matter where you come from or how crazy life seems,” she said.
• Ethan Lane: “I focus my works around color because it is versatile, unifying, and exploratory. Arguably the most exciting attribute of color is the limitless opportunities to explore how color can interact with itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.