The seventh annual juried Festival of the Cranes Exhibit and “Convalescence,” a collection of paintings by Jane Philips, are now on exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Festival of the Cranes exhibit
The seventh annual juried Festival of the Cranes Exhibit in the Center’s Walking Gallery is held in conjunction with the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Association’s annual Festival of the Cranes. The exhibit, currently underway, is free and open to the public.
All students, faculty, staff, adjuncts and alumni of Athens State University and Calhoun Community College were eligible to enter the juried show. All pieces of featured artwork were inspired by nature, cranes and other wildlife. The exhibit will remain open until Friday, Feb. 19.
‘Convalescence’ exhibit
“Convalescence,” a collection of paintings by Jane Philips, is also open in the Main Gallery. Philips describes the exhibit as a collection that “catalogues the relationship between human and nature; a cleansing of the soul through decay, death, rebirth, meditation, isolation, wonder and growth.”
The show will also be featured until Feb.19 and is free and open to the public.
Jane Philips was born and raised in Alabama and holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art. ACA exhibit organizers said Phillips works with innovative and traditional materials to create dark, textural environments that she populates with haunting figures. Many of her works are a reflection of her struggle with anxiety and exploration of identity, ACA said.
She has exhibited in museums across the Southeast United States and has recently had work displayed in the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s Biennial and the Huntsville Museum of Art’s Red Clay Survey. Phillips currently lives in Huntsville with her cat, Jazzy, and her dogs Kaylee and River.
Visit https://www.janephilipstudio.com for more information.
About ACA
The Alabama Center for the Arts is the region’s premier art center and degree program. The project continues a long-standing collaborative academic effort between Athens State University and Calhoun Community College and serves as a model of academic institutional cooperation for the state. The Alabama Center for the Arts is a venue for cultural events and activities and is meant to enhance an appreciation of art while promoting opportunities for creative expression for residents throughout the region.
