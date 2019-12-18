A new coffee table book, “Sheltering Generations — The American Barn,” features 40 family ranchers in more than 20 different states, including the Maples family of Elkmont.
The book, written and designed by members of the Certified Angus Beef brand team, celebrates the families’ way of life, the bonds formed in rural communities and the important role of barns in the American landscape.
While each family featured in the book has their own special tale — worthy of sharing, worthy of preserving — each also has at least one thing in common: they all have the brand logo painted on their barns. In 2018, in a throwback to “old school” marketing, the brand painted 40 barns to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
At each painting throughout the campaign, something special occurred. The small-town community grew. Ranchers, processors, food bloggers, government dignitaries, meat salespeople and local community members gathered together to “watch paint dry” and eat great beef. Sitting around a shared table, these diverse families recounted stories of how the barns were built, the life lived under their roofs and the cattle cared for in their shelter. And guests were able to appreciate more fully the grit and love that’s required every day on the ranch.
In the same spirit of community that inspired the book, funds from sales will support farmers and ranchers. The entire purchase price of each book will benefit the newly launched Certified Angus Beef Rural Relief Fund, helping cattlemen recover from natural disasters.
“We’ve all heard some weather event referenced as the drought/flood/blizzard/fire of our generation too many times already,” says John Stika, president of the brand. “As a member of the beef community, when our farmers and ranchers are hurting, our brand family from gate to plate is committed to providing help. This fund allows us to channel that community spirit the next time someone calls.”
“Sheltering Generations — The American Barn” is on sale now at shop.certifiedangusbeef.com for $19.95.
