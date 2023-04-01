Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Blended juice, BBQ chicken/bun, green limas, creamed corn, orange fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Smoked sausage link/bun, steamed cabbage, capri blend vegetables, apple or fresh fruit, butterscotch pudding, milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Wednesday: Apple juice, Lemon Pepper Chicken, cheese grits, collard greens, cornbread, brownie, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Theme menu – Orange juice, baked ham with pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, green peas and carrots, dinner roll, carrot cake, milk and margarine.
Friday: No meal – Good Friday
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center
Amy Golden (256)262-1525
Menu
Monday: Sloppy joes and tater tots
Tuesday: Boston Butt, potato salad, baked beans, and apple cobbler
Wednesday: Chicken casserole, rice, and broccoli casserole
Thursday: Smorgasbord
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.