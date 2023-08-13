Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, Chicken Pot Pie, Okra and tomatoes, Rutabagas, Whole Grain white roll, shortbread cookie, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Taco Salad: Taco seasoned beef, lettuce/cheese/tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, raspberry fruited gelatin, milk/chocolate milk, sour cream/taco sauce.
Wednesday: BBQ Chicken/Bun, Speckled Butter Beans, Garden Vegetables, Fresh Fruit, chocolate pudding and milk.
Thursday: Grape juice, Macaroni and cheese, Black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, banana cake, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Smoked Sausage/Bun, Mixed beans, Glazed Carrots, Fresh fruit, Orange fruited gelatin, milk/chocolate milk, Sauerkraut, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256) 262-1525
Menu
Monday: Taco salad
Tuesday: Pintos, cream corn, broccoli casserole, okra, cornbread
Wednesday: Tailgate menu meatballs, chicken wings, pigs in a blanket
Thursday: Chicken tenders, potato salad, squash
Announcements
There will be special hours on Fridays from July 7-Oct. 13. The center will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Fridays during this time for Master’s Games Training, and lunch will not be served.
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
