Week of Dec. 19-23 Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, chicken parmesan bake, green limas, butternut squash, wheat bread, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: BBQ pork riblet, parslied mashed potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Wednesday: Egg salad sandwich, vegetable soup, lettuce/tomato, wheat bread (2 slices), fresh apple or fresh fruit, gingerbread cookie and milk.
Thursday: CHRISTMAS THEME MEAL: Sliced baked ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans/mushrooms, Christmas fruit cup, whole grain roll, iced coconut cake, milk and margarine.
Friday: Happy Holidays!! NO MEAL.
Announcements:
No meal will be delivered or served at the centers from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2 meals will start back on Tuesday Jan. 3.
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
