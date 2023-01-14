Week of Jan. 16-20 Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: NO MEALS – MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY.
Tuesday: Blended juice, chicken parmesan bake, succotash, dinner roll, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Hamburger steak/brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, turnip greens/roots, cornbread, banana or fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Apple juice, beef dog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, chocolate chip cookies, milk/chocolate milk mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, vegetable soup, lettuce/tomato, wheat bread (2), mixed fruit – pineapple/pears, snack cake and milk.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
