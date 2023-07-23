Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Tropical juice, Tomato Basil chicken, Green Lima Beans, Broccoli/cheese sauce, Whole grain white roll, Oatmeal crème pie, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Beef Ziti, Capri Vegetables, Tossed salad, Fresh fruit, Dinner roll, Nutty buddy, milk, margarine and Ranch dressing/Diet Italian dressing.
Wednesday: Orange juice, Frankfurter/bun, Baked beans, Coleslaw, Apple cobbler, Milk/Chocolate milk, diced onions and Mustard/Ketchup/Mayonnaise.
Thursday: Orange Pineapple Juice, Seasoned Pulled pork, Black-eyed peas, Mustard greens, Cornbread, White cake, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Chicken jambalaya, Green beans, cabbage, Fresh fruit, Whole wheat bread, Strawberry congealed salad, milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256) 262-1525
Menu
Monday: Hamburgers & hot dogs, chips, watermelon & cantaloupe
Tuesday: Hawaiian chicken sandwiches
Wednesday: Boston butt, baked beans, potato salad
Thursday: Sub sandwich bar
Announcements
There will be special hours on Fridays from July 7-Oct. 13. The center will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Fridays during this time for Master’s Games Training, and lunch will not be served.
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
