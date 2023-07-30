Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, Salisbury steak/gravy, Garlic whipped potatoes, Mixed vegetables, Whole wheat bread, Chocolate cake, milk and Margarine.
Tuesday: Southwest chicken, Cilantro lime rice, Fiesta vegetables, Fresh fruit, Wheat roll, Strawberry swirl pudding, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Orange Pineapple juice, Brown Sugar Glazed Ham, White Lima Beans, Turnip Greens, Cornbread, Tropical Fruit, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Grape Juice, Chicken Noodle Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, California Vegetables, Whole Grain White Roll, Fig Bar, milk and margarine.
Friday: Hamburger Patty/Bun, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Lettuce/onion/tomato, fruit medley crisp, milk/chocolate milk and mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.