Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge (256)-216-3909, Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, Mexican cheesy beef bake, pinto beans, fiesta corn, flour tortilla, raspberry fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo, Tuscan blend vegetables, mixed green salad, wheat bread, orange or fresh fruit, apple spice cookie, milk, margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, potato salad, lettuce/onion/tomato, fruit pie or pastry, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Thursday: Orange juice, Chicken breast/bell pepper, poultry gravy, parslied mashed potatoes, cabbage/collard greens, cornbread, chocolate pudding, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Blended juice, sloppy joe/bun, butter beans, glazed carrots, red velvet cake, milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256) 262-1525
Menu
Monday: Chicken salad sandwiches, pimento cheese sandwiches, pineapple sandwiches, Spam, grilled chicken breast strips, little smokies
Tuesday: Boston butt, baked beans, potato salad, rolls, cherry cobbler
Wednesday: Ground beef casserole, veggie casserole, apple cobbler
Thursday: Chicken broccoli casserole, rice, lemon cupcakes
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.