Limestone County Council on Aging

Nutrition Coordinator

Tracy Woolbridge

(256)-216-3909,

Office (256)-233-6412

Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Senior menus:

Monday: No meals for holiday

Tuesday: Orange juice, BBQ pork riblet, mashed potatoes, okra and tomato, dinner roll, sponge cake, milk and margarine.

Wednesday: Taco salad (taco seasoned beef, lettuce/cheese/tomato), corn chips, pinto beans, orange or fresh fruit, milk, sour cream/mild taco sauce.

Thursday: Blended juice, Mac and Cheese, blackeye peas, turnip greens w/roots, cornbread, moon pie, milk/buttermilk, margarine.

Friday: Sliced Roast beef/cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato, three bean salad, wheat bread, banana or fresh fruit, banana pudding, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/mayonnaise.

Announcements:

The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.

Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.

Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.

Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256) 262-1525

Menu

Monday: Chicken tenders, brussel sprouts, creamed potatoes

Tuesday: Hamburger steak, gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert

Wednesday: Stuffed potato bar salad, ambrosia

Thursday: Veggie plate (pintos, creamed corn, broccoli casserole), mac & cheese, cornbread

Announcements

Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.

Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you