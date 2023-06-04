Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge,
(256)-216-3909, Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: No meals for state holiday
Tuesday: Hamburger steak/onion gravy, cheesy mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Pork loin/cranberry gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, cornbread, banana or fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Blended juice, Italian chicken pasta salad, mixed green salad, dinner roll, apple or fresh fruit, cherry cookie, milk, Italian/ranch dressing.
Friday: Orange juice, beef dog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion fruit pie or pastry, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256) 262-1525
Menu
Monday: Vegetable plate (peas, okra, squash casserole, cream potatoes), pecan pie, and ice cream
Tuesday: Chicken & dumplings, vegetable casserole, sweet potato casserole
Wednesday: Spaghetti, salad, garlic breat, and blueberry muffins
Thursday: Chicken tenders, fries, and peach cobbler
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
