Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, meatloaf/ketchup, mashed potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Bean and beef chili, Spanish rice, California blend vegetable, crackers, banana or fresh fruit, banana pudding, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Orange juice, mac and cheese, blackeye peas, cabbage, cornbread, snack cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Blended juice, sloppy joe/bun, butter beans, mixed green salad, snickerdoodle cookie, milk, margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Friday: Honey mustard pork loin, parslied rice, green beans/red peppers, wheat bread, apple or fresh fruit, sponge cake, milk/chocolate milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256)262-1525 Menu
Monday: Hamburgers, hotdogs, and fries
Tuesday: White beans with ham, hash brown casserole, mixed veggies, and cornbread
Wednesday: Taco salad and fruit
Thursday: Chicken tenders and squash casserole
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.