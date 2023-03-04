Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, Swedish meatballs, egg noodles/mushroom gravy, glazed carrots, Texas toast, orange fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: chicken tortilla bake, brown rice, green limas, crackers (2 pkg), banana or fresh fruit, chocolate pudding, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Orange juice, spaghetti/meat sauce, capri vegetable blend, mixed green salad, dinner roll, red velvet cake, milk/margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Thursday: Blended juice, pork loin/apple brown gravy, parslied mashed potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, fruit pie or pastry, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Friday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, potato salad, lettuce/onion/tomato, cherry cookie, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256)262-1525 Menu
Monday: Spaghetti & salad
Tuesday: Pinto beans, macaroni & cheese, kraut & weenies
Wednesday: Rotisserie chicken, veggie casserole, and fruit
Thursday: Smoked sausage, cabbage, and stewed potatoes
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.