Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Blended juice, BBQ chicken/bun, green limas, creamed corn, orange fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Smoked sausage link/bun, steamed cabbage, capri blend vegetables, apple or fresh fruit, butterscotch pudding, milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Wednesday: Apple juice, Lemon Pepper Chicken, cheese grits, collard greens, cornbread, brownie, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Orange juice, meatloaf/ketchup, mashed potatoes, green peas and carrots, wheat bread, chocolate cake, milk and margarine.
Friday: Spaghetti/meat sauce, Italian flat beans, mixed green salad, Italian bread, banana or fresh fruit, lemon cookie, milk/chocolate milk, margarine, Italian/ranch dressing
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
