Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, (256)-216-3909, Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Asian style rice, Asian vegetable blend, wheat bread, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk, soy sauce.
Tuesday: Orange juice, BBQ pork riblet, mashed potatoes, okra and tomato, dinner roll, sponge cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Taco salad (taco seasoned beef, lettuce/cheese/tomato), corn chips, pinto beans, orange or fresh fruit, milk, sour cream/mild taco sauce.
Thursday: Blended juice, Mac and Cheese, blackeye peas, turnip greens w/roots, cornbread, moon pie, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Sliced Roast beef/cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato, three bean salad, wheat bread, banana or fresh fruit, banana pudding, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256) 262-1525
Menu
Monday: Sloppy Joes, fries, fruit
Tuesday: Chicken & dressing, peas, squash casserole, hashbrown casserole, banana pudding
Wednesday: Pot roast & roasted vegetables, apple cobbler
Thursday: Chicken stew, beef stew, crackers
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.