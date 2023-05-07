Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woolbridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, Jambalaya, navy beans, California blend vegetables, crackers, fruit cocktail, milk, and margarine.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak/onion gravy, cheesy mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk, and margarine.
Wednesday: Pork loin/cranberry gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, cornbread, banana or fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk/buttermilk, and margarine.
Thursday: Blended juice, Italian chicken pasta salad, mixed green salad, dinner roll, apple or fresh fruit, cherry cookie, milk, Italian/ranch dressing.
Home bound will receive a picnic lunch to Friday.
Friday: No meals! BINGO and lunch at Central Church of Christ.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256) 262-1525
Menu
Monday: Country fried steak & gravy, creamed potatoes, veggie casserole, rolls, and pecan pies
Tuesday: Meat loaf, mac & cheese, creamed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, yellow cake with chocolate icing
Wednesday: Pasta bar (spaghetti, linguini, marinara, alfredo, chicken, ground beef) and strawberry pie
Thursday: Sandwich and chips
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
