Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge 256-216-3909 Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior Menus:
Monday: Sausage link/bun, garlic mashed potatoes, okra and tomatoes, apple or fresh fruit, orange fruited gelatin, milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Tuesday: Orange juice, chicken chorizo alfredo, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, banana or fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk, margarine.
Wednesday: Blended juice, meatballs/apple brown gravy, brown rice, collard greens, cornbread, red velvet cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Egg salad/wheat bread (2 slices), lettuce/tomato, potato chips, fresh orange, oatmeal cream pie, milk/chocolate milk.
Friday: Orange juice, BBQ pork riblet/bun, potato salad, black eyed pea/corn salad, cherry cookie, milk.
Announcements:The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers.
Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General.
Please call in advance to schedule.
