Fact one: Because of the stay-at-home directive, we aren’t supposed to venture out into public unless we are essential or in need of essential items, like milk or eggs. Sometimes the shelves are bare.
Fact two: Many of us have had some time on our hands lately. We can’t do the things we would normally do, so we fill in with substitutes.
Fact three: I love words, and words are made from letters of the alphabet.
These three facts got me thinking about food, about doing without and about making choices. At one point, the shelves at my grocery store were all but empty. What if we didn’t have easy access to all the foods of our choosing? What if we were limited to just a short list for the rest of our lives? What would we pick if we were limited to just one item starting with each letter of the alphabet?
Because this is my own game, I get to make the rules. Water, salt and pepper are givens. No need to choose them. The same goes for your favorite beverage, except for milk and dairy. Include those in your limited list, if you desire.
You can combine foods to create something new. If you choose corn, no need to choose popcorn. Tomatoes can be used to make ketchup, flour to make bread, and so on.
The following is a fairly comprehensive list from A to Z. My husband and I had quite the time discussing which items we’d pick and why. So, I thought others with time on their hands during these dire days might enjoy doing the same. Some letters are much more difficult than others. “C” was a doozy for me. Chocolate, chicken, cheese and crab; I could choose only one. (Coffee didn’t even make the short list.) Try it yourself. What would you pick if you could choose just one item for each letter? Use my list, or make your own:
A – apple, almond, avocado, anchovies, apricot, artichoke, asparagus and allspice;
B – beef, broccoli, butter, bread, banana, blackberries, blueberries, bacon, basil, beans, beets, Brussels sprouts, bell pepper and bay leaf;
C – chocolate, cream, chicken, cheese, cauliflower, crab, cherries, cabbage, cashews, caviar, celery, coconut, coffee, corn, cucumber, curry, cantaloupe, cardamom, caraway, cayenne, chives, cilantro, cinnamon, cloves, coriander and candy;
D – dill, donuts, duck and dates;
E – eggs and eggplant;
F – flour, figs and fish;
G – garlic, ginger, green pepper, grapes, grapefruit, green beans and guava;
H – ham, honey, honeydew, hot dogs and horseradish;
I – ice cream. Not much choice, but at least it's ice cream;
J – jalapeno, jelly beans, jello, jerky and jicama;
K – kiwi, kale, ketchup and kumquat;
L – lobster, lemon, lime, liver, lettuce, lima beans, leeks and lettuce;
M – muskmelon, mayonnaise, mango, milk, mushrooms and mustard;
N – nutmeg, nectarine and noodles;
O – onion, oranges, olives and oatmeal;
P – pork, pineapple, peanuts, peanut butter, pecans, potatoes, pickles, papaya, peaches, popcorn, pasta, pears, peas, peppercorn, plums, pomegranate and pumpkin;
Q – quinoa. With such a limited choice, pick a previous letter for a bonus choice;
R – raspberries, rice, raisins, radish, rhubarb and rosemary;
S – shrimp, strawberry, sugar, sweet potato, sausage, saffron, sesame, soybean, squash and starfruit;
T – turkey, tofu, tomato, tarragon, thyme, turmeric and turnips;
U – ugli fruit. Another bonus pick, if you so choose. Look to another letter;
V – veal, venison, vinegar and vanilla;
W – watermelon, walnut, water chestnut and wheat;
X – You can’t eat a xylophone, so pick a different letter and choose a bonus food. I’d recommend a look at letter C;
Y – yams, yeast and yogurt; and
Z – zucchini. No bonus here. We all know you can never have too many zucchini.
So, how did you do? I hope this gave you something to think about and talk about among the people with whom you are quarantined. I hope it provided a respite/distraction to being immersed in pandemic. Corny, no pun intended, but I hope it made you smile. Take care.
— Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright, author and member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. Don’t miss a slice; follow the Slices of Life page on Facebook.
