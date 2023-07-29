Roses are often thought of as the epitome of floral perfection. The allure of their blooms is undeniable. They grow on long stems — perfect for vases and display. They are fragrant and come in a variety of colors.
Roses can stand on their own, looking glorious as a single bloom in a bud vase. Their brilliance is multiplied in big bouquets. They are a symbol for love and the favorite floral gift to give by the dozens. They even have a whole parade named after them.
Certainly all the other flowers must envy the rose for her many, many favorable traits.
Perhaps.
But I hope not.
Because not every flower can be a rose.
There are tulips and marigolds, lilies and peonies, iris and pansies, lilacs and hydrangea, sunflowers and dandelions. Yes, dandelions. Even dandelions.
All grow and bloom, just like the rose.
Except they aren’t a rose. They never will be.
That is the truth of life.
But here’s another truth. The world needs a variety of blooms. Think how boring it would be if every flower was a rose — if every one of us was a rose.
We wouldn’t know the fragrance of lilacs or carnations. The spring delight of tulips and daffodils. Seeds eaten from sunflowers and wine made from a flower labeled as a weed commonly known as the dandelion.
Not everyone can be a rose. Because that’s how it was designed to be. Because we all have important roles to fulfill.
Some plants are the stars in the garden. Others are ground cover. Some are tall and provide a backdrop. Some are medicinal or herbal. Some provide food. Others fragrance. There are plants that attract pollinators and end up benefitting other plants and the world. Some grow anywhere and everywhere and are so prolific they are deemed weeds.
And some plants produce flowers that are simply fragrant, long-stemmed and beautiful.
Roses have a certain charm — a certain status — that many other flowers don’t have.
But roses need a specific amount of sunlight and water and fertilizer and air flow and the correct soil conditions. Roses need to be pruned — in a specific manner — to ensure proper growth and desired long-stemmed blooms. They may be susceptible to disease.
In short, roses are high maintenance.
Dandelions, on the other hand, grow anywhere and everywhere. Dandelions are the opposite of high maintenance. They grow in the cracks in the sidewalk. They are prolific and weedy.
But dandelions produce pretty yellow blooms. They can be used to make wine and tea. The entire plant (sans stem) is edible. They have medicinal uses that treat a plethora of skin, infection, liver and digestive problems. They are a great source of nectar for spring pollinators.
Dandelions may not have the allure of a rose. They may not be as fancy or fanciful, but they are useful. They are easy. They are non-demanding. They are even pretty, when viewed through the right lens.
As a bonus, once it goes to seed, the dandelion is a source of wishes fulfilled.
Not everyone can be a rose.
Some of us are born daisies, dahlias, delphiniums, daffodils, dianthus and even dandelions. And, while perhaps not as flashy as a rose, dandelions grow where roses never could. Dandelions make tea and wine. They are prolific in ways a rose could never hope to be. Dandelions and simple and upfront. They are unassuming and humble. They give more than they take.
Not everyone can be a rose.
I, for one, am happy to be a dandelion. Wish on that; please do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.