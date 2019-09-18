The first day of fall is a little less than a week away, but signs of the season, including scarecrows, are already popping up across the county.
One event, which has become a local favorite, is the October Athens Scarecrow Ball.
Three years ago, homeowners in the Robert Beaty Historic District started the tradition of displaying odd and amusing scarecrows.
The idea for the scarecrows came from Lee Goehler, of South Beaty Street, after a trip to Nova Scotia.
In 2017, Goehler told The News Courier she and her husband happened upon the little town of Mahone Bay while traveling. For more than 20 years, Mahone Bay's stores and homes have been decorated with scarecrow people.
“It was so charming,” she told The News Courier. “I knew I must bring the idea to our town.”
This year, Goehler wants all of Athens to take part in the tradition. The Athens Scarecrow Ball will start Oct. 1 and continue through Halloween.
Goehler hopes to add some fall excitement and promote Athens' uniqueness to both visitors and residents.
Lynne Hart, executive director of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, said the Athens Scarecrow Ball is wonderful.
“I know people who drive up and down the streets to catch glimpses of the scarecrows that are created,” she said. “The creators use so much imagination.”
Hart believes if residents and business owners continue to put out scarecrows, others will catch on and the scarecrows will start bringing people to Athens from other places to see the sights.
When they are out in the community, Hart and Leigh Patterson of KALB scan porches and yards looking for scarecrows.
“Some are not so easy to spot,” Hart said.
Athens resident and avid runner Tanjie Nash enjoys the scarecrows each year.
“I think it's a nice trend for our lovely historic district as well as for anyone in Athens who enjoys such things,” she said.
Nash has had a few scares, though.
“I'm not the only runner who has been startled in the early morning darkness by the scarecrows, especially in the beginning of the season before we've gotten used to their locations,” she said.
There have been some great scarecrows the last couple of years, she said.
“My favorites are the ones that portray their owners,” she said. “For example, last year when Cherry Ann and Bill Ward had their scarecrows on bicycles."
Some other scarecrows have included a soldier, a bluegrass band, hippies, Humpty Dumpty and more.
It's not a competition, according to Goehler. It's all about having fun. No judging or prizes are involved.
Email Lee Goehler at goehlerlee@gmail.com if you have questions or need more information.
