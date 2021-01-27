Registration is underway for Sprocket's Sprint, a set of races slated for Easter weekend at Toyota Field in Madison.
Organizers said the Rocket City Trash Pandas want to host the races following the success of the Trash Dash last November.
Sprocket's Sprint will take place Saturday, April 3, and will feature a 5K race and 10K race as well as kids fun run. In addition to the fun run, registered racers ages 12 and under can participate in an egg hunt around the ballpark.
5K registration is $30 per person, 10K registration is $40 per person, and the kids fun run is $20 per person.
All runners who register by March 13 will receive a T-shirt.
Medals will be given to each finisher, with additional medals awarded to the top three finishers in each age group and gender group.
The 5K and 10K race will begin at 8 a.m., the fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the egg hunt will start at approximately 10 a.m. The awards ceremony will start at 10:45 a.m.
Organizers said Toyota Field concession stands will be open during the event, and race routes are still to be determined.
Visit sprocketssprint5k10k.itsyourrace.com to register.
COVID-19 safety mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and set by Madison County will be followed at the race.
Visit TrashPandasBaseball.com for direction or more information.
