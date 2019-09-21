The Tennessee Valley Authority STEM Classroom Grant Program sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization, is now accepting applications.
The program funds science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning projects in classrooms and schools in TVA service areas throughout the Tennessee Valley.
The 2019-2020 application closes Oct. 20. Grants may be requested in amounts up to $5,000. Eligible applicants are teachers or school administrators in public schools, grades K-12. Schools must be located in the TVA service area and receive power from a TVA distributor.
“TVA recognizes that excellence in education is the key to our future workforce in the Valley,” said TVA STEM Education Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “We want to work directly with teachers to support initiatives that advance STEM activities in the classroom to develop a talent pipeline for TVA and its customers.”
Last year’s program awarded $580,000 in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley. The competitive grant program provides teachers the opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 on STEM projects.
Preference is given to grant applications that explore TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving.
Visit https://www.tsin.org/classroom-grants to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects and apply for funding.
TVA is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.
TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.