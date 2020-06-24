Due to COVID-19, the on-site Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO had to be canceled, but Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful has not canceled the celebration. Several activities and contests have been created to engage students and adults, according to organizers.
“It is important to KALB staff and board members to find ways to bring people outdoors to learn a little bit more about the natural world,” said Lynne Hart, KALB’s executive coordinator. “We can only learn to respect our environment if we appreciate it, and to appreciate it we must experience it.”
KALB is offering the following activities, which include something for all ages:
Earthy art contest
• Kids create art out of things they find in nature.
• Art can take any form (framed, glued to a background, hung, freestanding, etc.), but must be three dimensional.
• If items used are perishable, artwork can be submitted using photos.
• Age categories: 5-7 years, 8-10 years and 11-14 years.
• Prizes in each age category: $100, $50 and $25.
• Entry deadline: Wednesday, July 15.
• Information: KALBCares.com under “EVENTS” tab.
Nature scavenger hunts
• List of things to find or do are provided based on age category.
• All participants will receive a goody bag with items to help them explore nature.
• Each participant who turns in their completed scavenger hunt will be entered into drawings for additional prizes.
• Entry categories: 3-5 years, 6-9 years and 10-14 years
• Entry deadline: Wednesday, July 15
• Information and forms: KALBCares.com under “EVENTS” tab or call 256-233-8000.
Guided walks at
Marbut Bend Walking Trail
The walking trail was created as a cooperative project between the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Limestone County Commission. It was designed to be ADA accessible with boardwalks and crushed walkways.
Walks will be guided by Damien Simbeck, a TVA employee who was involved in the creation of the trail and is familiar with the wildlife that call the area home. Suitable for all ages.
• Three morning walks starting 8 a.m. June 27 (fully booked), July 18 and August 8.
• One evening walk starting 6:30 p.m. July 9.
• Participation is limited. Early registration encouraged.
• Information and registration: Tickets available through Eventbrite.com or by calling 256-233-8000.
Insects and arthropods
Zoom program
Scott Clem, entomologist, will provide a 30-45 minute Zoom program about the top 8 orders of insects and arthropods.
• All ages welcome. Presentation will be geared toward kids.
• All participants will receive a goody bag with items to help them explore on their own.
• Program: 9:30 a.m. June 30.
• Register: Send email to KALBCares@gmail.com with names and ages of participants.
Rain barrel painting contest
The contest was created by the Limestone County Master Gardeners organization to promote the benefits of using rain barrels to reduce rainwater runoff and improve our waterways.
• All ages welcome to participate.
• Paint a creative design on a rain barrel.
• Rain Barrels will be judged by the community.
• Winners will receive cash prizes.
• Artists may keep their barrels or auction them off.
• Deadline: All painted barrels must be presented by July 18.
• Information: KALBCares.com under “EVENTS” tab or call 256-233-8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.