The sound of live music will be back on The Square this month as the Athens-Limestone Tourism Association hosts its third Summer Concert Series with Trippin’ Dixie.
The series will kick off 7 p.m. Friday with the Athens-based band delivering what’s been called “energetic, spirited, lively music with robust harmonies” meant to lift the spirit and invite some dancing in the street.
The band is made up of Jim Holland on lead guitar, fiddle, saxophone and vocals; Mark Johnson on rhythm guitar and vocals; Mark Cantrell on keyboards, synthesizer and vocals; Bob Hawkins on bass guitar and vocals; and Mike Johnson on percussion, drums and vocals.
The band plans to play a mix of pop, rock, blues, rhythm and blues, country and Southern rock.
Tourism Director Teresa Todd said the roots of the concert date back to when Dan Williams was mayor of Athens. At that time, in 2006, it was called Singing on the Square.
“Mayor Dan thought it was great to have people come out and listen for free and enjoy the music,” Todd said.
After Todd became tourism director in 2013, the event was rechristened as the Summer Concert Series.
“We wanted to freshen it up a little bit,” Todd said.
Todd said the length of the series was also shortened from April through October to May through August.
“We decided to move it back a month, to May, because we couldn’t get a dry April if we tried,” she said.
Todd gives away a lawn chair at each show to encourage everyone to bring their chair.
She said the series looks to attract quality homegrown talent, which she touted as part of the event’s appeal.
“To me, one of the greatest things is to be able to hear people from our community perform,” she said. “We have some really talented people in Limestone County.”
Eventgoers should bring their own lawn chairs, though the benches around the Square are also open to the public.
In case of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Vietnam Veterans of America building, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
Visit www.TrippinDixie.com to find out more about the band.
