Tanner Class of 1959 reunites

Tanner High School Class of 1959 held a class reunion Sept. 20 at 306 Barbecue to celebrate 60 years since high school graduation. Pictured, front row, from left, are Beverly Heidt Lewis, Fredia Sandy Shaw, Joan Lewis Burgreen, Virginia Rogers Darmer, Kay Carter Agee, Shirley Kirby Townsen and Ann Nave McLemore; back row, Johnny Marks, Harold Nash, Joe Marks, Houston Lindsay, Mahlon Hardiman, Roger Beckham, Gene Reese, James Landtroop and Mahlon Nixon.
