The Athenian Players will present "Clue: Stay-At-Home Version," adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Dr. Hugh K. Long, for the 2020 fall performance.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is set as a hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party at which murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Col. Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Members of the Athenian Players said "Clue" is the comedy “whodunit” that should leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where and with what.
The talented cast for "Clue: Stay-At-Home Version" includes Ryan Rorick as Wadsworth, Aly Szappan as Yvette, Rachel McPeters as Miss Scarlet, Kathy Earnest as Mrs. Peacock, Savannah Matthews as Mrs. White, John Powers as Colonel Mustard, Anthony Guffey as Professor Plum, John Jack as Mr. Green, Laura Poe as an Ensemble Woman and Curt Reynolds as an Ensemble Man.
All performances will be streaming live on Broadway on Demand at 7 p.m. Nov. 12-14. The cost to view the show is $5.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/athenianplayers for more information.
About Athenian Players
The Athenian Players are the resident theatre company at Athens State University. They make their home in the new Studio Theatre in the Alabama Center for the Arts, a black box theater that features state-of-the-art lights and sound. The Athenian Players produce a play each semester, drawing the cast and crew from the diverse and talented Athens State student body, students at nearby schools and the local community. Their goal is to continue the long tradition of quality dramatic productions from Athens State’s illustrious history and to be a beacon for future theatre artists in the greater North Alabama region.
