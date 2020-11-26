The Dimmer Twins, consisting of Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley of the Drive-By Truckers, are bringing their country and rock sound to the Princess Theatre stage. The show is set for Friday, Jan. 8, prior to the Festival of Cranes.
The name “Dimmer Twins” is a nod to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, who are sometimes known as the “Glimmer Twins.”
Hood and Cooley, each from the Muscle Shoals area, began their musical collaboration in the 1980s.
In 1996, they formed Drive-By Truckers, an alternative southern rock band known for politically progressive lyrics. The Dimmer Twins' show at the Princess Theatre will feature original solo and duo material penned by Hood and Cooley, in addition to a few DBT songs that the two have written.
General tickets are on sale now but are limited due to social distancing and safety protocols.
Doors will open 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. The show begins at 7 p.m.
The Princess Theatre is located at 112 Second Ave., Decatur. Masks are required for entry.
To find out more, visit princesstheatre.org or call 256-350-1745.
