Thomas Nalley and Debbie Shinn met when he was 9 years old and fell in love with her. At that time she was 16. He decided that he was going to marry her one day. Who knew that in 2006 that would actually happen? They have been happily married since.
Thomas was reared in the East Limestone area, and Debbie grew up at Tanner. He retired from Sagiaw Stearing Gear and now has worked at Atrain for 17 years. After retiring, Debbie decided to go back to school at the International Academy of Design Technology of Tampa . This has turned into a fun side job for her, and she occasionally designs brochures for Stewart Auction.
When Thomas and Debbie purchased their home at 16663 Raspberry Lane 3 years ago, there was nothing in the yard but grass, black dirt and a few Purple Heart Wondering Jews. They removed the Wondering Jews, bordered the flower beds with red landscape brick, added special plants and lots of mulch and now have the prettiest yard in the subdivision.
Many of the plants now in their landscape have personal meaning in memory of Debbie’s mother. The beautiful variegated cannas and Hibiscus were given to her by her mother. The multiple varieties of hostas came from her mother’s home place after she passed. Of the many hostas, the most interesting is the small Mouse Ear. Her favorites are the Asiatic Lilies because they are a mixture of hers and her mom’s.
It is always a pleasure meeting people, hearing their stories and seeing their landscaping projects.
